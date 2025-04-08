Customs to Strengthen Border Security with Advanced Technology – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled plans to deploy a Geospatial technology to strengthen border security, intelligence gathering and enforcement operations across border stations in the country.

The NCS Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘B’, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Oloyede Adekunle Stephen, revealed this during a working visit to the Katsina Area Command of the service on Tuesday.

He said the advanced technology and other innovative tools would be deployed to enhance the NCS surveillance, intelligence gathering and tackle smuggling across the nation’s borders.

He added that the technology-driven measures would not only help in curbing illicit goods and activities, but also facilitate legitimate and efficient cross-border trade in a transparent and accountable system.

Stephen emphasized the pivotal role of the advanced technology in modern border management,…