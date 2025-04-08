Edo APC Chairman Asks INEC to Fill Vacant Seats in National Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, has demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct bye-elections into the two vacant federal legislative seats in the state.

In a statement issued in Benin-city, Tenebe expressed displeasure over what he described as an unjustifiable delay in filling the vacant seats, warning that the people of the affected constituencies have been left without representation for over three months-an action he said, contravenes democratic principles and electoral guidelines.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of Senator Monday Okpebholo from the Edo Central senatorial seat to contest the governorship election in the state, which he won, and Hon Dennis Idahosa, who vacated his position as the representative of Ovia federal constituency where he emerged as the state deputy governor.

According to Tebebe, “The people of Edo Central…