EFCC Arraigns Bauchi Accountant General, Others for Alleged N8.3bn Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, and two others over allegations bordering on fraud.

They were arraigned on a nine count charge on Monday, before Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The two other defendants included a bureau de change operator, Aliyu Abubakar, and a company, Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

Others involved in the case, who are currently at large, include a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, Saleh U. Mohammed and Balarabe Abdullahi.

They are being charged with bordering on money laundering, diversion of public funds, and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N8,380,626,430.95 (Eight Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty Million, Six Hundred and Twenty-six Thousand, Four Hundred and Thirty Naira, Ninety-five…