Experts Highlight Role of Technology, Youths in Deepening Insurance Penetration – THISDAYLIVE

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on transformative role of technology in deepening insurance and pension penetration in Nigeria formed the trust of experts’ discussion at the 9th BusinessToday Annual conference held in Lagos.

Experts in insurance and pension who spoke at the conference focused their discussions on how Nigerian youths are increasingly embracing technology, leveraging tech hubs, startups, and digital skills training to become innovators in the digital economy.

They noted that these developments provided a unique opportunity for the insurance and pension sectors to extend their reach and drive socio economic progress.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Banking on the future: Youths, Pension and Insurance Penetration,” the Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance, Stephen Alangbo, emphasised on transformative role of technology in deepening insurance and pension penetration.

