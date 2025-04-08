Gov Mbah in London, Says Africa’s Economic Renaissance Lies in Extensive Trade, Not Aid – THISDAYLIVE

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has charged Africa on robust regional collaboration and trade facilitation, insisting that Africa’s economic renaissance lies in extensive trade, not charity.

Mbah, who insisted that Africa had all that it takes to build its own table, rather than wait to be invited to the table, also tasked the continent on fully exploiting the power of intra-Africa trade and opportunities inherent in the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

He gave the charge on Tuesday while delivering the closing remarks of the session, “The Africa Opportunity: Regional Collaboration and Trade Facilitation,” on the second and final day of the 2025 Commonwealth Enterprises and Investment Summit in London.

At the session, which focused on how Africa could leverage the potential in its 1.3 billion population to boost trade and investment, the governor noted that such integration and trade facilitation had never been more compelling than now in…