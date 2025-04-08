Nasara Foundation Marks 3rd Anniversary, Launches ‘The Nasara Chronicle’ – THISDAYLIVE

Sani Tureta

The Nasara Women Development Foundation also known as Nasara Foundation last Sunday celebrated its third anniversary with a grand event at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

The ceremony also marked the official presentation of the foundation’s new magazine, “The Nasara Chronicle,” documenting its impactful journey and success stories.

Addressing guests and beneficiaries at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, expressed profound gratitude for the foundation’s progress: “As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the foundation, I am filled with joy and gratitude for the journey we have undertaken and the lives we have touched. Since its establishment, the foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to empower the vulnerable and uplift communities through impactful programs in healthcare, education, skills acquisition, women and youth empowerment, and humanitarian support.”

While…