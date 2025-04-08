NBA Owerri Branch Rejects Appointment of Acting CJ – THISDAYLIVE

Stories by Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch has expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Hon. Justice T. N. Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State by the Governor of Imo State on the 2nd of April, 2025.

Following this development, the Chairman, Chief Chris U. Ihentuge immediately on the same April 2, 2025, directed the Secretary to convene an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Branch, which was duly convened, and issued a press release pursuant to the unanimous resolution of the Exco members.

It said ‘It is a matter of public record and knowledge that Hon. Justice Nzeukwu is not the most senior Judge of the Imo State High Court, as there are three other Judges who are senior to him. The appointment of an Acting Chief Judge must conform strictly to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly Section 271(4), which states: ‘If the office of Chief…