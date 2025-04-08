Nigeria Expresses Interest to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria has fulfilled the deadline for expression of interest to bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Tony Nezianya, said the NOC emerged from its executive committee meeting on April 3, 2025, in Abuja to say it had met the March 28, 2025 deadline for expression of interest for a bid process.

Nigeria can only commence a formal bid, if the Federal Government gives a backing to the project.

He noted that Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja will present a unique opportunity to showcase its development, enhance its global standing, and invigorate its sports culture.

Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event – the African Games in Abuja in 2003.

The country used the platform to demonstrate its capability and commitment to organising large-scale international events.

According to Nezianya, the experience…