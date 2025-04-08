Nigeria, Sweden Deepen Bilateral Relations as Shettima Receives Crown Princess Victoria – THISDAYLIVE

•Says her visit will open doors to better institutional relations, foster greater cultural exchange between both nations

•Assures Nigeria’s commitment to stronger ties with tech giant, Ericsson

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and Sweden have declared a resolve to deepen bilateral relations through trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

To that end, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria will continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons, stressing that both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come”.

The commitments were the highpoints of a meeting on Monday between Shettima and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at State House, Abuja.

Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, was on a three-day official visit to Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance…