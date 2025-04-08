Nigeria’s Economic Team Set to Meet over Trump’s Tariffs – THISDAYLIVE

•Edun: There’s global uncertainty at huge level

•Naira falls to N1,629/$ on official, N1,565/$ on parallel markets

•Global stock market on free fall

•W’Bank calls for more transparency in government-owned enterprises

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

In a bid to navigate the turbulence and uncertainty in the global economy created by United States’ President, Donald Trump’s new tariffs on countries, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Economic Management Team (EMT) yesterday disclosed plan to appraise the various scenarios in the ongoing trade war and advise the federal government on the way forward.

The EMT may advise the federal government to consider adjusting the 2025 budget.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this in Abuja, while reacting to the global trade war, adding that the federal government would appraise the various scenarios and options and advise the government…