Ogun to Distribute Farm Equipment, Trains Beneficiaries on Effective Utilisation – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As part of efforts to enhance food security through mechanised farming, the Ogun State Government, through the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), in collaboration with the World Bank, has organized a stakeholders’ engagement on the management, effective utilization, and sustainability of farm mechanisation equipment.

The event, held in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, aimed to ensure the optimal use of procured equipment, including tractors, ploughs, harrows, planters, and combine harvesters, among others. In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Bolu Owootomo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye, emphasized the importance of proper equipment management to reduce maintenance costs, extend equipment lifespan, and improve fuel efficiency.

He said: “You can see how responsive the government is to farmers. After we have produced what we need to produce, the government has…