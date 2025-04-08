Ohanaeze Youths Want Tinubu to Cancel Omokri’s Ambassadorial Nomination – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYA) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drop Reno Omokri from the list of ambassadorial nominees over his untrustworthy inclination.

The OYC expressed its objection to Omokri’s nomination in a statement issued yesterday by its National President, Igboayaka Igboayaka, noting that it was contradictory that somebody that distrusted the president is now deemed fit to become Nigeria’s ambassador.

Citing series of posts that Omokri placed on his Facebook wall in December 2022, the OYC leader reminded Tinubu of how the now ambassadorial nominee caused a buzz in the internet when he called the president “a known drug lord, who belongs in jail, not Aso Rock.”

He expressed surprise over Omokri’s clearance for ambassadorial position, saying it was evident that the security agencies did not carry out due diligence in their investigation of his past.

“Clearing Reno Omokri by security agents for…