Restoring Faith in Nigeria’s Potential – THISDAYLIVE

By Eniola Olakunri

Now more than ever, Nigerians have reason to believe in the nation’s potential. With a wealth of human resources, immense talent, and boundless creativity, the country is poised for socio-economic transformation.

A crucial driver of this progress is the strategic collaboration between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Innov8 Hub, an innovation-driven non-governmental organisation based in Abuja.

Over the past few years, TETFund and Innov8 Hub have been actively reshaping Nigeria’s innovation landscape. Through initiatives like the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) for universities and Research for Impact (R4i) for polytechnics, they have empowered academics to translate research into practical innovations, entrepreneurship, and economic value.

The recent graduation of Cohort 30 from the R4i initiative, following an intensive 10-day boot camp at Innov8 Hub, showcased groundbreaking innovations from 11…