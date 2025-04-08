Saraki Dismisses Media Report on His Alleged Political Strategy for 2027 – THISDAYLIVE

Former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has dismissed a report in a national newspaper about his alleged strategy ahead of 2027 when the next general election will be held.

The report had quoted some associates of the former senate president commenting on why he had remained silent on the ongoing political realignments among opposition politicians to form a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

The reported also alleged that Saraki may be weighing the Wike option as a strategy for weathering the political tide ahead of 2027. Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, had supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election against the candidate of his own party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Wike later became a minister and influential member of the Tinubu cabinet.

A statement signed by head of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office,…