Stakeholders Commend IBPLC for Water Conservation Commitment – THISDAYLIVE

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through innovative water conservation initiatives.

In commemoration of World Water Day, the company hosted a series of impactful activities across its four breweries, emphasising its dedication and leadership in responsible water management and environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, the Managing Director, IBPLC, Carlos Coutino said; “Water conservation, and equitable access to water should be a basic right of all human beings because water is life and an invaluable resource.”

“For us at International Breweries PLC, water is a vital resource in brewing, and we make deliberate efforts to conserve water. Understanding its importance, we have implemented industry-leading conservation practices, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and minimising our…