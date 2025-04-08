Unlike Jonathan, Tinubu Won’t Allow Himself to Be Routed in 2027 over Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Funmi Ogundare in Lagos, Fidelis David in Akure and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu would not allow himself to be defeated in the 2027 elections, unlike former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was defeated in 2015 as a result of intractable insecurity in the country.

The ruling party, which reacted following a spike in insecurity across the country, noted that if insecurity was what led to the defeat of Jonathan, then APC would not “blindfold itself and allow itself to defeat itself.”

But, Afenifere, yesterday, called on the federal government to collaborate with governors and urgently come up with strategies to confront the security challenges bedeviling the country.

This was as senators from the 19 northern states of Nigeria have condemned the rising insecurity in Plateau and Benue States, and vowed to resist any attempt to…