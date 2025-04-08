Will Apex Court’s Judgement Resolve LP’s Leadership Crisis? – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha wonders if last Friday’s judgement by the Supreme Court can really resolve the real issues being misinterpreted by the two factions of the Labour Party laying claims to the national leadership of the party.

Like in the case of the People’s Democratic Party’s leadership struggle between the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye, the Supreme Court last Friday left Nigerians confused in its judgement over the leadership crisis in Labour party.

In the PDP judgement, the apex court had ruled that the party should use its internal mechanism to resolve the leadership struggle between Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye. It ruled that the judgement “of the lower courts that heard the suit were not meritorious and subsequently dismissed the case”.

This has left members of the PDP more confused as Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye are still not clear on the actual position of the Supreme Court on who the PDP’s authentic national…