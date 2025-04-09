A Clearer, Deeper, Future-focused Perspective on DSO – THISDAYLIVE

By Tajuddeen Adepetu

Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa’s submission was detailed—but fundamentally flawed. His account reads more like a eulogy for a static past than a roadmap for a digital future. Let’s separate sentiment from strategy and emotion from execution. We’re not here to dance in the market square. We’re here to build the future of Nigerian broadcasting, and yes—that future requires disruption.

Yes, DSO is Global. That’s the Point. And Globally, It Has Evolved.

Nobody denied that the DSO is a global initiative under the ITU. The point is how the world is implementing it. DTT isn’t obsolete as a concept—but the rigid implementation model Nigeria locked into ten years ago is.

In fact: