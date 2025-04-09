AfDB President Lauds Sani For Increased Budgetary Allocation To Agric Sector – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has lauded Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for a remarkable budgetary increase for agriculture from N1.4 billion to N74 billion.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the governor on Tuesday at the Government House, Kaduna, Adesina praised Sani for his commitment to the transformation of the agricultural sector.

According to the AfDB President, Kaduna is leading the way as the first to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Nigeria.

”Kaduna’s leadership on this project reflects not just a vision for food security but a roadmap for economic prosperity and inclusive development,” Adesina said.

He added that Kaduna is a trailblazer, noting that it is “the first state to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Nigeria. This is a great day for us all”.

Adesina expressed AfDB’s commitment to support Kaduna State in…