After Slamming 14% Tariff, US Kicks against Nigeria’s Import Ban on 25 Product Categories – THISDAYLIVE

•Says customs practices constitute major obstacles to trade

•Declares procurement processes corrupt, non-transparent, picks holes in maritime administration

•Hails CBN for collapsing multiple official exchange rates into single window, says funds repatriation remains barrier to investment

•White House says 104 % tariff on China will take effect today

Emmanuel Addeh and James Emejo in Abuja

It emerged yesterday that the 14 percent tariff recently imposed by the United States President, Donald Trump on Nigeria was mainly in protest of the latter’s import ban on 25 different product categories which had impacted US exporters.

The Office of United States Trade Representative (USTR) had noted that the ban, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods, negatively impacted US trade balance with Nigeria.

This is just as the Trump announced that a 104 percent tariff on goods from China will go into effect today…