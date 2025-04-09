Again, Residents Protest Killing of Four Farmers in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

. As assailants kill socialite in hotel

Fidelis David in Akure

Farmers from 13 farming settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday protested the fresh killing of four farmers by suspected herdsmen in the community.

This came few weeks after protesters shut the governor’s office at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, over the killing of another five farmers by armed herdsmen.

Angered by the latest incident, the protesters marched to the popular ShopRite roundabout in the state capital, barricaded the road leading to the governor’s office, causing gridlock for several hours.

They explained that the victims were killed in the early hours of Tuesday while on their way to the farm.

Specifically, the protesters who were armed with leaves brought the corpses of the victims to the scene of the protest, urging the state government to fish out the killers.

The protesters, who explained that…