 Averting Risk of Cover Rule Violation – THISDAYLIVE

With on-going delay in release of government’s budgetary allocation to its insurers, experts said insurance firms underwriting government businesses may violate No premium No cover. Ebere Nwoji writes

Recent media reports have indicated that most federal government ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) are yet to renew their insurances for this year due to delay in release of allocations for insurance in the 2025 budget. This raises the question on the place of government in complying with critical insurance laws like the “No Premium No cover. The implementation of this law was kicked off by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) since January 1, 2013.

Similar reports also indicated that the same problem is starring the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in the face regarding its insurances, as insurance underwriters and brokers appointed for the NNPC accounts are still waiting for their letter of appointment for the business; whereas…