Buhari Canvasses Citizen-centric Approach To Governance – THISDAYLIVE

* Says he left office after eight years with old physical assets

* Appreciates Tinubu for renovating his Kaduna home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has charged members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to adopt a citizen-centric approach to governance, saying leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity and balancing the two will significantly advance national progress.

The ex-president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

The former president, who spoke while playing host to the APC governors at his residence in Kaduna, also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves.

He cited his personal example of leaving office in 2023 with the…