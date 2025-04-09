FAREWELL, PASCAL DOZIE – THISDAYLIVE

​

It’s supposed to be a happy day for me, but it had a tinge of sadness because I lost a dear friend. Some years ago, I walked into a restaurant in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja and met Dr. Pascal Dozie, who showed so much admiration for the work I do.

Our friendship was further cemented when he discovered I was born on the 8th of April while he was born on the 9th of the same month. We had regular meetings and he would always call me on my birthday to wish me well. I also always looked forward to calling him the next day.

We spoke about everything – life, business, and mentorship. He showed me the possibilities of a greater Nigeria, shared his failures and successes with me so I could learn from them. He believed in me and encouraged me to never stop loving Nigeria. We had plans to visit his village, but sadly, that will never become reality.

One story stands out in his love for humanity – he would organize a…