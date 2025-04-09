FG Announces Continuation As Edun, Technical Sub-committee Meet – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Government, Wednesday assured Nigerians that the Crude-for-Naira initiative will continue for as long as it aligns with public interest and supports the national economy.

The assurance followed a meeting in Abuja of the Technical Sub-Committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The sale of crude oil and refined petroleum products in naira to local refineries commenced on October 1, 2024, in a bid to bolster supply, save the country of the much-needed hundreds of millions of dollars in petroleum products imports and ultimately reduce pump prices.

However, on March 10, 2025 the state-owned oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), halted the initiative until 2030, having reportedly sold all its crude in advance.

On March 19, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a temporary halt on…