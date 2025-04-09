FG Warns Illegal Miners, Awaits Experts’ Report – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government has warned illegal miners to immediately vacate all sites in Zamfara, adding that all mining activities are still on hold until the release of standard operating procedures that will guide the resumption of exploration in the state.

Reacting to news reports of recent lead poisoning in Bugundu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said the ban on mining in the state in the last six years meant there shouldn’t have been any reason for lead poisoning.

The minister said the outbreak was evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.

“Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities. Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce…