Ibas Defies Court Order, Backdates Appointment of Sole Administrators for 23 LGAs in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

*Restructures RSIEC leadership, reconstitutes parastatals, commissions, others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

It was a surprise for people of Rivers Wednesday, when the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), announced the appointment of Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas in the State.

The appointments came a day after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, restrained the state administrator from making the appointment pending the determination of the suit before it.

Though the approval for the appointment of the LGAs administrators was released in the early hours of April 9, 2025, it was said to have taken effect two days earlier, Monday, April 7, 2025.

The court order was granted by Justice, Adamu Turaki Muhammed, in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 in the case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Nsirimovu against the Sole Administrator (Ibok-Ete Ibas) in his official capacity.

The…