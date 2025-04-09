IG Orders Deployment of Tactical Squads, Assets to Plateau – THISDAYLIVE

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to crisis-prone areas in Plateau State.

Egbetokun specifically tasked Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kwazhi Yakubu, in charge of the Department of Operations, to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements.

These he said include additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of the Police Mobile Force, helicopters and specialized platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the deployment is the police’s response to the deeply troubling series of attacks and killings that have plagued some Plateau State communities since March 28, 2025.

According to him, “This decisive…