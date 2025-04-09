Islamic Cleric Harps on Importance of Humility in Service, As Foundation Hosts Ramadan Iftar – THISDAYLIVE

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Al-Iman Kehinde Mustapha Oredipe, has emphasized the importance of humility in service and the blessings that come with giving sincerely.

Oredipe spoke at the hosting of the 2025 Ramadan 1446 A.H Special Iftar at Afotamadi Town Hall, Isara-Remo, Ogun State.

The event was hosted by the Daramola Dynasty Foundation, in collaboration with the Remo Muslim Community, which brought together over 800 attendees in a remarkable evening of faith, reflection and community service.

Oredipe, who is the Deputy Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen, Ogun State, spoke on the theme ‘Service to Humanity, an Act of Worship and Fear of God, Not Show-off.’

The highlight of the evening was Oredipe’s commendation of Mr. Ola Daramola, acknowledging his unwavering contributions to the community.

In addition, attendees also expressed deep appreciation for Daramola’s genuine kindness and selfless efforts, recognizing his…