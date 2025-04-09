Jimoh Ibrahim Urges Global Parliamentarians to Support Defence Budget – THISDAYLIVE

*Says parliament should be supportive rather than investigative

Senator representing Ondo South District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged global parliamentarians to adopt collaborative and supportive approaches regarding the defence ministry’s annual budget.

Ibrahim, who is representing Nigeria at 150th inter-parliamentary meeting in Uzbekistan, warned that insecurity was likely to escalate in the 21st century.

The Nigerian lawmaker emphasised the need for a supportive rather than an investigative approach, noting that human life is priceless.

Responding to inquiries from international media in Uzbekistan, Senator Ibrahim said parliament needs to adopt a more supportive and friendly stance rather than merely fulfilling its traditional oversight duties regarding defence appropriations.

He said efficient system and process creation and management could assist in fighting fraud related to security spending, a key concern for Parliament.

