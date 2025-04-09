Katsina Gov Pledges Partnership with Customs – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has declared the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure a safe environment, particularly in border areas.

The governor made the commitment while hosting the Customs Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone B, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Oloyede Adekunle Stephen, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed Kaula, the governor commended the Customs’ authority for embracing technology in tracking activities and movements around border areas.

“For a long time, Nigeria needed to move a little forward as we cannot continue to operate the way it was in the last 40 to 50 years as the world has now moved to the digital age,” Governor Radda stated.

The governor described the technological approach as “a right development, in the right…