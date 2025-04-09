N5.51tn Pension Assets Deployed to Boost Long-term Financing for Real Sector – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, yesterday revealed that the Nigerian pension industry has committed a total of N5.51 trillion to asset classes that support long-term financing for real sector growth.

Oloworaran gave the figures during a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by its Senior Financial Sector Expert, Mr. Jose De Luna.

The visit on Monday was part of the Fund’s 2025 Article IV Consultations.

The IMF staff held discussions with the commission’s key officials on matters relating to the pension industry and broader financial sector developments, according to a statement by PenCom.

Oloworaran, further explained that the real sector investments spanned infrastructure, private equity vehicles, real estate, and subnational infrastructure initiatives, among others.

Represented by the Head, Surveillance Department, Abdulrahaman Muhammad…