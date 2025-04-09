NASENI, Caverton Launch Training of Female Staff on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Caverton Helicopters have commenced the second batch of training for 10 selected female engineers and scientists from NASENI system-wide in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) technology.

The six-week training programme. which kicked off on Monday, at Caverton’s training school in Ikeja, Lagos, is part of the NASENI-Caverton (NASCAV) ongoing partnership agreement to strengthen the aviation mandate of NASENI, a statement by the Director Information, NASENI, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, stated.

The training, NASENI said, is a key component of the SHEFLY project, a pioneering initiative by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu, aimed at empowering rural women to leverage drone technology for precision farming and increased agricultural yields.

In his remarks, Team Lead, NASCAV project, Dr. Abayomi Okesola, who spoke on behalf of NASENI…