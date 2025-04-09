Natasha’s Triumph Over Political Traducers, Skewed Recall Process – THISDAYLIVE

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan last week gave a bloody nose to her political enemies when the Independent National Electoral Commission declared that the petition for her recall did not meet constitutional requirements thereby halting any further action. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

It was indeed a moment of respite for the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan when the well orchestrated political battle against her came to a halt last week following the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the petition for her recall process did not meet constitutional requirements. The electoral body was also emphatic when it said there shall be no further action against her.

The political travails of Akpoti-Uduaghan began when she accused President of the Senate, GodswillAkpabio of sexual harassment. Along the line, the Senate had suspended the Kogi lawmaker on March 6, 2025 for six months over…