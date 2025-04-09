NUJ Condemns Police Brutality, Assault on Rivers’ Journalists – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has condemned the brutality and assault meted on journalists in the state by the men of the state Police Command.

It would be recalled that some journalists covering a peaceful protest by civil society groups in Port Harcourt were brutalised, and tear gas canisters shot by the policemen who claimed to be acting on order.

The union, however, has described “the assault on Charles Opurum of Channels Television; Allwell Ene of Naija FM; Soibelemari Oruwari of Nigeria/Info; Ikezam Godswill of AIT, and Femi Ogunkhilede of Super FM,” as unprovoked, barbaric, inhuman and a violation of their rights.

According to the statement signed by the state Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Bazia, and Secretary, Ijeoma Tubosia, “The four members of the NUJ were tear gassed by the police while carrying out their legitimate duties of covering a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt. Opurum was…