Tinubu Has Borrowed $9.45bn for Spurious Projects Bypassing N’Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

• Presidency refutes claims, says senator allergic to facts, addicted to theatrics

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Senator Mohammed Ndume has accused President Bola Tinubu of bypassing the National Assembly in many instances to borrow for spurious projects, to the tune of $9.45 billion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator for Borno South also criticised the lop-sidedness in federal political appointments by the president, saying he has favoured one section or ethnic group, contrary to the federal character guidelines.

But the presidency, last night, refuted the claims of nepotism and lopsided appointments, saying Ndume is not only averse to facts but also addicted to attention seeking conduct.

Speaking on Arise News Prime Time, last night, with Charles Anagolu, Ndume said, though, he was not against borrowing, in most cases the borrowing was not for capital projects or verifiable tangible projects.

Ndume said, “Let me say that I am not…