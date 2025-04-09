Tinubu, Industry Leaders Mourn Visionary Banker, Business Icon, Pascal Dozie – THISDAYLIVE

•NESG, Obi, Ezekwesili, Toriola, Nweke, Chukwu, express sadness

•Describe his demise as great loss to private sector, nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and Tony Icheku in Owerri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prominent figures across Nigeria’s public and private sectors yesterday paid tributes to Chief Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, who died yesterday, a day before his 86th birthday.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker.

His son and founder of Sparkle Bank, Uzoma Dozie, who confirmed the demise of his father, wrote, “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025.

“He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of…