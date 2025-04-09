Tinubu’s Policies Moving Nigeria Towards Food Sufficiency, Says Bagudu – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday said President Bola Tinubu’s policies are steadily moving the country’s agriculture towards mechanisation, agro-industrialisation, and global market integration through improved line budgeting, infrastructure investment, access to better financing, and public-private sector synergy.

The Minister while delivering a keynote address at the distinguished personality lecture series of the Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Ibadan, said the incremental success of the policies were evident in the latest National Bureau of Statistics report, which showed encouraging signs for the economy and the agriculture sector.

According to him, with GDP growth of 3.84 percent in Q4 2024 — surpassing the 3.46 percent recorded in Q4 2023 and Q3 2024 — the country was witnessing fruits of President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms.

He disclosed that while the…