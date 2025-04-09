Winhomes Boss Tackles Works Minister Over Comments on $250m Diaspora Investment – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A real estate developer, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has challenged the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to obey the pending court order instead of demanding details of the $250 million invested by Nigerians in the Diaspora in her firm to own houses in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State.

Okengwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, in a statement issued yesterday, said it was wrong of the Minister to ask her to publish the financial records of diaspora investors from whom she raised the multi-million dollars to fund the Winhomes project.

She described Umahi’s demand as a distraction from the main issue.

According to Okengwu, the main bone of contention was the minister’s lack of respect for the rule of law by refusing to obey the Court order on the matter.

Okengwu added, “The minister should first address the issue of the pending court order and explain in details the reason behind his refusal to…