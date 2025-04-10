Again, Nigeria’s .ng Domain Name Registration Slides to 231,556 After Attaining 234,083 in January – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Nigeria has witnessed another drop in the registration, renewal and restoration of its .ng domain name, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the body responsible for managing Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD).

The total figure for the registration, renewal and restoration of .ng domain name dropped to 231,556 in March, after attaining 234,083 in January this year.

The figure had also dropped in December last year to 229,583, after recording a slight increase in the months of October and November last year, which was put at 230,454 and 231,853 respectively.

According to the statistics, the total .ng domain name registration, renewal and restoration, reached 234,083 in January 2025, but dropped slightly to 232,853 in February, with a further drop to 231,556 in March 2025.

Although the summation of .ng domain name includes registration, renewal and restoration, but the…