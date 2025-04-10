Agba Congratulates C’River APC Chair on Appointment as RRI Governing Council Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

A former aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives in Cross River State, Hon Martha Agba, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Cross River State, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba, on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairman, Governing Council, Board of Rubber Research Institute, Benin City.

Ms. Agba also felicitated with him on his nomination by the National Executive Council of the party as the sole nominee representing the South South geo- political zone into the Seven ( 7) APC man Constitution Review Committee.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Hon. Agba stated that the saying that the reward for hard work is more work has found its proper landing on the head of one of Nigeria’s most active, vibrant and energetic State Chairmen in recent history.

The statement read: “Exactly one year after leading his colleagues to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,…