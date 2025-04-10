Coronation Group Champions Financial Literacy for Lagos Students – THISDAYLIVE

In celebration of the 13th edition of Global Money Week themed: “Think Before You Follow: Wise Money Tomorrow,” Coronation Group Limited successfully engaged about 1,000 senior secondary school students across Lagos in a transformative financial literacy initiative.

Aligned with its commitment to sustainable finance and financial inclusion, the initiative aimed to equip students with essential financial knowledge, foster responsible money management, and foster long-term wealth-building habits. Participating schools included Chrisland School, VGC; Greensprings School, Anthony Campus; Chrisland School, Lekki; and Chrisland School, Idimu.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, MD/CEO of Coronation Group, Wole Onasanya, said: “Financial literacy is not merely a skill; it is a catalyst for economic empowerment, sustainable growth, and societal transformation. At Coronation, we are committed to shaping a future where…