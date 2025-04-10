Edo PDP Demands N900m from APC Chairman, Tenebe, over Invasion of Secretariat – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Jarret Tenebe, to court over the illegal and violent invasion, eviction, and takeover of its secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

The PDP is also requesting the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining Tenebe and his agents from further trespassing on, conducting any business within, or disturbing their peaceful occupation of the secretariat located at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

In the writ of summons dated 14th February 2025 and made available to journalist yesterday in Benin City, the PDP also asked the court to order Tenebe to pay over N900 million in damages, including over N300 million as special damages for its office equipment such as computers, generators, laptops, among others, which Tenebe and the his people allegedly carted away and destroyed during the…