Eterna Grows Revenue by 71% to N313bn, Returns to Profitability – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Eterna Plc has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic growth, posting a 71 per cent increase in revenue to N313.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This impressive performance marks a significant turnaround for the company, which returned to profitability after navigating a challenging economic landscape.

The audited consolidated financial statements reveal a year of transformation for Eterna as the company capitalised on emerging opportunities, optimised operations and strengthened its market position.

Despite headwinds such as fluctuating oil prices, foreign exchange volatility, and intense competition, Eterna delivered robust financial results, underscoring its adaptability and operational excellence.

Eterna’s revenue surged to N313.6 billion in 2024, up from N183.2 billion in 2023, driven by the increased price of petroleum products, strategic partnerships, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

This growth…