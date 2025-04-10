Ijaw Storm INEC, Demand Immediate Implementation of S’ Court Order – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Members of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State on Thursday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, where they demanded the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court order.

The constituents, who were from the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Warri, Delta State, were armed with placards with various inscriptions like, ‘We appreciate INEC; Go and verify’, ‘INEC please complete Supreme Court directive’, ‘INEC, thank you for yielding to the voice of the people’, among others.

The leader of the protesters, Chief David Reje, commended the commission for committing itself to the rule of law and the principles of good governance.

He also dismissed reports that all the stakeholders were not consulted before INEC kick-started the delineation.

Reje stated: “Why we have come here is to appreciate you, to thank you for the good work you have done since 2022, after the Supreme…