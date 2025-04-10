In Major Economic Resurgence, Nigeria Recorded $6.83bn Balance of Payments Surplus in 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

•Cardoso: Improvement reflects impact of macroeconomic reforms, renewed investor confidence, others

•Petroleum imports declined 23.2% to $14.06bn, gas exports rose to $8.66bn, non-oil $7.46bn

•Personal remittance inflows rose to $20.93bn, IMTOs $4.73bn

•FDI declined to $1.08bn

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

In major economic comeback, Nigeria recorded a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $6.83 billion in 2024.

This marked a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the recovery in a statement issued yesterday by the apex bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sidi-Ali Hakama.

BOP is a record of all economic transactions between a country’s residents and the rest of the world, including trade in goods and services, income flows, and capital transfers, over a specific period.

The central bank said the improvement…