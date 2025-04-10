Katsina, UNICEF Sign Three-year Work Plan to Boost Health, Education, Child Protection – THISDAYLIVE

•Gov announces N120bn investment in education

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a three-year work plan (2025-2027) to boost health, education, nutrition and child protection in the state.

The three-year work plan, which is aimed at brightening the future of every child in Katsina State, will also enhance water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and social policy in the state.

Signing the work plan at the Katsina Government House Thursday, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Mr. Rahama Farah, said it was a testament to UNICEF’s commitment to transform children’s lives in the state.

Represented by the Health Manager, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Dr. Sereke Deres, Farah said the work plan was not just a document, but a testament to “our shared vision for a brighter future for every child in Katsina State”.

He urged the state government to increase its budgetary…