Konga Unveils Easter Campaign with 70% Discount – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has officially launched its highly anticipated Easter Fiesta Campaign — a strategic, month-long celebration of unbeatable deals, exclusive rewards, and enhanced shopping experiences. Running from April 1st to April 30th, the campaign delivers up to 70 per cent discounts across a wide array of product categories, reinforcing Konga’s position

as a customer-first platform that consistently delivers value.

Building on the momentum of its just-concluded Ramadan campaign, which delighted customers with curated offers on essential items, the Easter Fiesta goes even further — featuring mouthwatering deals across top categories such as electronics, smartphones, computing, fashion, home appliances, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The campaign’s wide product mix is a clear nod to Konga’s deep understanding of its audience, ensuring that everyone—from tech enthusiasts to fashion lovers—has something to look…