Military Keeps Mum over Alleged Extrajudicial Killing in Benue – THISDAYLIVE

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military High Command has continued to maintain a studied silence over the alleged extrajudicial killing of Ernest Owoicho, a Nigerian father of two, who was allegedly tortured to death by unnamed officers of the Nigerian Military on April 5, 2025, at Ugbokpo, in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Messages sent to the mobile numbers of the military spokesperson, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, and the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation operating under the umbrella of Global Rights Nigeria(GRN) has condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing in strong terms and demanded justice, as well as an independent investigation into the matter.

A statement personally signed by the Executive Director of GRN, Abiodun Baiyewu, stated that the military officers who allegedly tortured and killed Ernest were…