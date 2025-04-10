Niger PDP Rejects Gov Bago’s New  Agricultural Agreement – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the new agricultural agreement reached between the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and Arab Contractors of Egypt, saying its position is informed by the failure of previous agreements.

Governor Bago had in Cairo entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arab Contractors for the development of 250,000 hectares of land for agriculture.

However, the PDP, through its Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Ability, dismissed the agreement, describing it as “a white elephant programme,” and stressing also that previous arrangements by the APC government did not yield any profit.

In a statement made available to journalists in Minna, Yahaya Ability declared that: “During the last farming season, the governor promised to feed Nigerlites through an initiative called Niger Foods. However, as the season passed, no tangible…